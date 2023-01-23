Left Menu

SGPC to intensify campaign to demand release of Sikh prisoners

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:15 IST
SGPC to intensify campaign to demand release of Sikh prisoners
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The SGPC on Monday vowed to intensify their signature campaign for release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners), which it claims are lodged in different prisons despite having completed their jail sentences.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of the Sikhs, said the nationwide campaign launched last month will now be taken to the villages and educational institutions.

The signature campaign was started on December 1, 2022, under which, lakhs of proformas have been filled by the people, SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said here on Monday.

Presently, the SGPC is getting the proformas demanding release of Sikh prisoners filled at about 90 centres at historical gurdwaras. To intensify this campaign, the pracharak groups will take it to the village level besides educational institutions, he stated in a release issued here.

Grewal said the SGPC has been raising its voice for release of Sikh prisoners through various means, now the approach will be to transform it into a mass movement under the signature campaign.

Although the legal procedure is also being adopted, making the governments aware of the people's sentiment is extremely important, he said.

''After completing the process of filling these proformas, the filled proformas along with a letter in the name of the president will be handed over to the governor of Punjab,'' he said.

He said apart from Punjab, the signature campaign has received a great response in different states as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023