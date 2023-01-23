Left Menu

Rajasthan govt signs agreements for investment worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore

Nearly 17,000 people will get employment from these projects being set up in different districts of the state, according to a statement.Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on the occasion that the policies of the state government have facilitated the process of setting up industries in the state.The condition of law and order, road infrastructure, electricity etc is quite good in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:33 IST
Rajasthan govt signs agreements for investment worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Monday signed agreements for investment worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the state.

The investment was committed under Invest Rajasthan, which was held in October last year.

Agreements of 26 projects related to industires, energy, tourism and other sectors were signed at the chief minister's residence. Nearly 17,000 people will get employment from these projects being set up in different districts of the state, according to a statement.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on the occasion that the policies of the state government have facilitated the process of setting up industries in the state.

''The condition of law and order, road infrastructure, electricity etc is quite good in the state. Due to the public welfare policies of the state government, there is no situation of labour unrest in the state,'' the statement quoted the chief minister having said.

Gehlot said that agreements worth about Rs 11 lakh crore were signed in the Invest Rajasthan Summit, out of which 49 per cent agreements are being implemented.

''The success of the Invest Rajasthan Summit shows the confidence of the industry in the state,'' he said.

During the programme, representatives of various companies signed pacts with the officials in the presence of the chief minister. Industry minister Shakuntala Rawat and other officers were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023