Anand Mahindra meets with UP CM Adityanath in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Monday, according to an official statement.

In light of the upcoming Global Investors Summit, investment proposals from the group for Uttar Pradesh were discussed during the meeting, it said.

Greeting Anand Mahindra on his arrival in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said the Mahindra Group has expertise in various sectors and the state will benefit from its long experience, technology, research and innovations.

Referring to 25 sectoral policies of the state, Adityanath said these were prepared keeping in mind the needs and expectations of the industry. ''The state has a huge land bank and open power access. Here the interest of investors is protected. All these facilities will be made available to the Mahindra Group by the government,'' the statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

Describing the state's industrial development policies as encouraging for the industry, Mahindra said Uttar Pradesh's law and order, practical sectoral policies, simple system and large population create investment-friendly opportunities for the Mahindra Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

