WHO calls for action to totally eliminate trans fat, ‘a toxic chemical that kills’
UN News | Updated: 24-01-2023 00:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 00:57 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-'Best chance', Australia target rare India series triumph
Australia PM pledges aid on visit to flood-ravaged northwest
How housing made rich Australians 50 per cent richer, leaving renters and the young behind – and how to fix it
Australian Open chief defends tournament's January date
Tennis-Players could play at Australian Open with COVID - Tiley