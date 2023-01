Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Wednesday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 10th day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding): * Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)

* Night session: From 7:30 p.m. local time (0830 GMT) ROD LAVER ARENA

30-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Magda Linette (Poland) 5-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Donna Vekic (Croatia)

Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Tommy Paul (U.S.) Night session

5-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

