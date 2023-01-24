Regional Official Language Conference to be held on Jan 27

The Department of Official Language, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is organizing a Regional Official Language Conference and prize distribution ceremony here on January 27.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra will chair the event in which Governor Arif Mohammad Khan would be the chief guest, an official statement here said.

Awards would be given to central government offices, banks and undertakings for doing excellent work in the official language under different categories.

Awards are evaluated on the basis of reports submitted to the Department by Town Official Language Implementation Committees, it said.

The Department of Official Language organises four regional conferences every financial year for the promotion of official language Hindi. In the year 2022-23, the first two events were held in Amritsar and Bhubaneshwar respectively. The DOL discharges its constitutional duties under Article 351 for the development of Hindi language, the statement added.

