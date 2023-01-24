Left Menu

Regional Official Language Conference to be held on Jan 27

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 14:36 IST
Regional Official Language Conference to be held on Jan 27
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Official Language, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is organizing a Regional Official Language Conference and prize distribution ceremony here on January 27.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra will chair the event in which Governor Arif Mohammad Khan would be the chief guest, an official statement here said.

Awards would be given to central government offices, banks and undertakings for doing excellent work in the official language under different categories.

Awards are evaluated on the basis of reports submitted to the Department by Town Official Language Implementation Committees, it said.

The Department of Official Language organises four regional conferences every financial year for the promotion of official language Hindi. In the year 2022-23, the first two events were held in Amritsar and Bhubaneshwar respectively. The DOL discharges its constitutional duties under Article 351 for the development of Hindi language, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023