5.8-magnitude quake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan

The quake struck at 228 pm with the epicentre in Nepal at a place 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.It was scary as the tremors hit, said Shantanu, who resides in a high-rise tower in Noida.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:02 IST
5.8-magnitude quake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal Tuesday afternoon with tremors also being felt in parts of Delhi, national capital region and Jaipur.

The quake struck at 2:28 pm with the epicentre in Nepal at a place 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.

''It was scary as the tremors hit,'' said Shantanu, who resides in a high-rise tower in Noida. Amit Pandey, a Delhi resident, said, ''I was on the fifth floor of one of the blocks at the Civic Centre. I felt a growling noise beneath my feet and a mild shake, when the tremor passed through perhaps.'' Many others in the towering Civic Centre, the headqauters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, also felt the tremors which hit when the House proceedings were underway. Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur as well. There was no immediate report of loss of life or property from there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

