LG Saxena orders DDA to redevelop 'structurally damaged' Signature View Apartments in north Delhi

Lt Governor VK Saxena has ordered the DDA to redevelop the ''structurally damaged'' Signature View Apartments in north Delhi's Mukherji Nagar and proactively support the thousands of residents facing ''grave danger to life and property'', a Raj Niwas official said on Tuesday. Saxena has also ordered immediate initiation of criminal proceedings against the contractors/builders/construction agencies and a vigilance inquiry to identify all officers/officials responsible for the lapses in the buildings' construction within 15 days.

''Proactively coming to the rescue and support of thousands of residents of structurally damaged Signature View Apartments at Mukherji Nagar in north Delhi, who have been facing grave danger to life and property, the Delhi Lt Governor has ordered the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) to redevelop the entire apartment complex and rehabilitate the residents in the interim,'' the official said.

This should serve as a message from the Lt Governor to all officials and contractors that no laxity, misconduct or collusion will be tolerated and that the city residents are supreme, the official added.

Built in 2007–2009, the apartments in the complex were allotted to residents in 2011-2012. Shortly after, however, the flats started facing construction-related issues, forcing the residents to complain to the DDA. A 2021-2022 study conducted by IIT-Delhi at the behest of DDA found the building to be structurally unsafe. The study also made a recommendation to ''vacate and dismantle'' the complex, the offcial said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)