Left Menu

Min temp remains below freezing point at many places across Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:18 IST
Min temp remains below freezing point at many places across Kashmir
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The minimum temperature stayed several degrees below the freezing point across Kashmir, with Gulmarg recording a bone-chilling minus 9 degrees Celsius, officials said on Tuesday.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature settled at a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Kupwara settled at minus 3.4 degrees, the officials said.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg in Baramulla district was minus 9.5 degrees Celsius. The famous ski-resort was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, plunging four degrees as compared to the previous night.

The MeT office said there are chances of light rain or snow at scattered places in the Union Territory over the next five days except on Friday.

It predicted a much higher intensity of precipitation from till Wednesday, with the possibility of moderate snow in the plains of Kashmir and moderate to heavy snow over the middle and higher reaches, and rain in Jammu.

Light rain or snow could occur at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday, it further said.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day harshest weather period when chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent. Chillai Kalan begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that with the 20-day 'Chillai Khurd' and the 10-day-long 'Chillai Bachha' following it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023