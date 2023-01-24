Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:44 IST
HP CM Sukhu calls on PM Modi
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Sukhu termed the meeting a courtesy call.

The chief minister discussed various development projects under implementation in the state and requested the prime minister for liberal assistance from the centre for giving a fillip to the ongoing development works.

The chief minister assured the prime minister that the state government will effectively implement centrally launched schemes Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti Yojna, aimed at revolutionising infrastructure, and Parvatmala Yojna for the construction of ropeways, according to a state government statement.

He said both the schemes would immensely benefit the people of the state, adding that connectivity and infrastructure development were one of the main focus areas of the present government besides generating employment avenues for people.

The chief minister honoured the prime minister with a memento, a Himachali shawl and a cap.

The prime minister congratulated Sukhu on becoming the chief minister and assured all possible support to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

