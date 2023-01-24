Left Menu

Sunteck Realty's sales bookings rise 12 pc to Rs 396 crore

24-01-2023
Sunteck Realty Ltd on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 396 crore on better demand.

The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 352 crore in the year-ago period.

''We had pre-sales of around Rs 396 crore in Q3 FY23, up 12 per cent on YoY (Year on Year) basis,'' the Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

During the April-December period of this fiscal year, the company's sales bookings rose 33 per cent to Rs 1,066 crore from Rs 800 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said.

