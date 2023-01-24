Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

India: Rohit Sharma b Bracewell 101 Shubman Gill c Conway b Tickner 112 Virat Kohli c Allen b Duffy 36 Ishan Kishan run out (Nicholls) 17 Suryakumar Yadav c Conway b Duffy 14 Hardik Pandya c Conway b Duffy 54 Washington Sundar c Mitchell b Tickner 9 Shardul Thakur c Latham b Tickner 25 Kuldeep Yadav run out (Latham/Ferguson) 3 Umran Malik not out 2 Extras: (B-5, LB-1, W-6) 12 Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 385 Fall of wickets: 1-212, 2-230, 3-268, 4-284, 5-293, 6-313, 7-367, 8-379, 9-385 Bowling: Jacob Duffy 10-0-100-3, Lockie Ferguson 10-1-53-0, Blair Tickner 10-0-76-3, Mitchell Santner 10-0-58-0, Daryl Mitchell 4-0-41-0, Michael Bracewell 6-0-51-1. MORE

