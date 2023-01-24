Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Explainer-What is the 'Doomsday Clock' and how does it work?; Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates

In a show of confidence, some of them have signed up high-end chefs like Argentine Francis Mallmann and Spaniard José Andrés to eventually showcase the meats in their high-end eateries.

Updated: 24-01-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 18:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Explainer-What is the 'Doomsday Clock' and how does it work?; Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Explainer-What is the 'Doomsday Clock' and how does it work?

Atomic scientists will reset the "Doomsday Clock" on Tuesday with an estimate of how close they believe humanity is in 2023 to annihilation due to existential threats such as nuclear war and climate change. WHAT IS THE DOOMSDAY CLOCK?

Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates

Once the stuff of science fiction, lab-grown meat could become reality in some restaurants in the United States as early as this year. Executives at cultivated meat companies are optimistic that meat grown in massive steel vats could be on the menu within months after one company won the go-ahead from a key regulator. In a show of confidence, some of them have signed up high-end chefs like Argentine Francis Mallmann and Spaniard José Andrés to eventually showcase the meats in their high-end eateries.

