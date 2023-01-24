Left Menu

IRB Infra gets appointed date from NHAI for Tamil Nadu project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:14 IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday said it has received the appointed date from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the Chittoor Thachur Hybrid annuity project in Tamil Nadu.

The appointed date refers to the date on which the project starts.

IRB Infrastructure Developers in a statement said the company has mobilised the resources and commenced construction on the project.

The project is part of Bharatmala Pariyojana (Phase IV) and entails 6 laning of Pondavakkam Kannigaipair section of 20.060 km on the Chittoor Thachur Highway with the cost outlay of Rs 909 crore. The concession period for the project is 15 years.

