Macrotech Developers Q3 net profit rises to Rs 404.98 crore

It focuses on Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR and Pune -- the two biggest property markets in Maharashtra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 41 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 404.98 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 286.38 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, the total income fell to Rs 1,902.44 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,155.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Macrotech Developers, which is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, markets its properties under the Lodha brand. It focuses on Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune -- the two biggest property markets in Maharashtra. It has recently forayed into the Bengaluru residential market.

