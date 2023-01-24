Macrotech Developers Q3 net profit rises to Rs 404.98 crore
It focuses on Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR and Pune -- the two biggest property markets in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 41 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 404.98 crore for the quarter ended December.
Its net profit stood at Rs 286.38 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
However, the total income fell to Rs 1,902.44 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,155.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Macrotech Developers, which is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, markets its properties under the Lodha brand. It focuses on Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune -- the two biggest property markets in Maharashtra. It has recently forayed into the Bengaluru residential market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Pune
- Lodha
- Maharashtra
- Macrotech Developers Ltd
- Mumbai
- Macrotech Developers
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar 2023, known to be the Epitome of State felicitation scheduled this month end in Mumbai
Maharashtra political crisis: SC to commence hearing pleas on Feb 14
RBI imposes Rs 3-lakh penalty on Shirpur Peoples' Co-operative Bank in Maharashtra
Fake NOCs provided to three Pune schools, case registered
Maharashtra Cong will apprise people about BJP's unfulfilled promises, says Patole