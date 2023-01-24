Left Menu

3 dead as multi-storey residential building collapses in Lucknow

Asked if the collapse on Wazir Hasan road was due to an earthquake earlier in the day, Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told PTI, Nothing can be said now. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide adequate treatment facilities to the injured.Directions have also been issued to hospitals to stay alert.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 20:51 IST
3 dead as multi-storey residential building collapses in Lucknow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three people were killed and some others feared trapped in the rubble after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Tuesday, officials said. ''Rescue operation is going on. NDRF-SDRF personnel have arrived at the spot. Police jawans and fire brigade personnel have also arrived at the spot. Three bodies have been found so far and sent to hospital,'' Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak told reporters. Asked if the collapse on Wazir Hasan road was due to an earthquake earlier in the day, Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told PTI, ''Nothing can be said now.'' Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide adequate treatment facilities to the injured.

Directions have also been issued to hospitals to stay alert.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023