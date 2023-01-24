Left Menu

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Tuesday said there were less chances of large changes in the weather in Mumbai and Maharashtra in the next 48 hours. The IMDs Mumbai unit refuted speculations that the temperatures might drop further during the rest of the week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:00 IST
Less chances of large changes in Maha weather in next 48 hours: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said there were less chances of ''large changes'' in the weather in Mumbai and Maharashtra in the next 48 hours. The IMD's Mumbai unit refuted speculations that the temperatures might drop further during the rest of the week. “There are two consecutive westerly disturbances likely to take place this week. However, indicators show that there are less chances of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, witnessing any large changes in weather. There are equal chances of temperature rising or falling by one degree Celsius in the next 48 hours,” a scientist at the IMD, Mumbai said.

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius. It may increase or decrease by one degree depending on various factors that influence weather, she said.

There is less possibility of drizzles in the interiors of the state due to drop in temperatures, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

