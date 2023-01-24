Left Menu

Moscow seeks cooperation in metro projects, waste management, smart cities development with India

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:51 IST
Moscow seeks cooperation in metro projects, waste management, smart cities development with India

Moscow can provide ''concrete'' solutions to India in areas such as metro projects, waste management and development of smart cities, according to an official. Alexey S Bondaruk, Deputy Head Of Department Of External Economic And International Relations, Government of Moscow, said that firms in the Russian capital city can provide consultancy in these areas.

The Government of Moscow is the executive body of the Moscow state authority.

Bondaruk was here to participate in the B20 (Business-20) meeting, which was organised by industry chamber CII.

Moscow Metro can partner with India to expand this mode of transportation in different cities in India, Bondaruk told reporters here.

''We can provide concrete solutions on transport, electric buses and waste management,'' he added.

He also said that huge opportunities are there to increase cooperation in areas like healthcare and education as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023