Swedish PM says wants to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey as soon as possible

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 23:28 IST
Sweden wants to restore dialogue with Turkey over the applications by Sweden and Finland applications to quickly join NATO, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday.

"No other national security question is more important than that we, together with Finland, quickly become members of NATO," Kristersson told reporters.

Turkey has indefinitely postponed trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership bids after weekend protests in Stockholm which saw a far-right politician burn a copy of the Koran near Turkey's embassy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

