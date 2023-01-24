Swedish PM says wants to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey as soon as possible
Sweden wants to restore dialogue with Turkey over the applications by Sweden and Finland applications to quickly join NATO, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday.
"No other national security question is more important than that we, together with Finland, quickly become members of NATO," Kristersson told reporters.
Turkey has indefinitely postponed trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership bids after weekend protests in Stockholm which saw a far-right politician burn a copy of the Koran near Turkey's embassy.
