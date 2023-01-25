Left Menu

Snow go: New York City's winter is missing the white stuff

Winter is well under way in New York City and the holiday celebrations are fading into the distance - but there has still not been a proper snowfall. Central Park is green. "February is actually our snowiest month here in New York City, here in Central Park," Kruczkiewicz said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 02:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 02:24 IST
Snow go: New York City's winter is missing the white stuff

Winter is well under way in New York City and the holiday celebrations are fading into the distance - but there has still not been a proper snowfall.

Central Park is green. The sun is out. And ducks frolic in ice-free ponds. Although an epic blizzard hit western New York state just after Christmas, the Big Apple itself has gone 230 days without snow, according to the National Weather Service. It is now approaching the record latest snow for the city - Jan. 29, which dates back to 1973.

Some out in the park on Tuesday were perfectly happy about that. "When it is snowing here and you're a visitor, it's beautiful... very pretty," said Melody Johnson, a regular visitor from Australia. "But to walk through Central Park today, it's glorious."

While there have been flurries, not enough has accumulated on the ground to meet the 0.1 inch threshold of what constitutes a snowfall. According to Andrew Kruczkiewicz from Columbia University's Climate School and International Research Institute for Climate and Society, the delayed snowfall can be attributed both to rising temperatures related to climate change and natural variability.

But, he warned, winter is far from over. "February is actually our snowiest month here in New York City, here in Central Park," Kruczkiewicz said. "So, it is important to keep in mind things could change very quickly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023