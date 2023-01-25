Left Menu

Norway may send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine -Norwegian newspapers

No decision to send the heavy battle tanks has yet been made, according to each of the papers, quoting anonymous sources familiar with the deliberation. NATO member Norway, which itself borders Russia, may contribute either four or eight of the country's 36 Leopard 2 tanks, according to Dagens Naeringsliv.

The Norwegian government is considering whether to send some of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Oslo-based newspapers Aftenposten and Dagens Naeringsliv reported late on Tuesday. No decision to send the heavy battle tanks has yet been made, according to each of the papers, quoting anonymous sources familiar with the deliberation.

NATO member Norway, which itself borders Russia, may contribute either four or eight of the country's 36 Leopard 2 tanks, according to Dagens Naeringsliv. The United States and Germany are poised to provide a significant boost to Kyiv's war effort with the delivery of heavy battle tanks, sources have said, a move Moscow condemned as a "blatant provocation".

Washington was expected to announce as soon as Wednesday that it will send M1 Abrams battle tanks and Berlin has decided to dispatch Leopard 2 tanks, the sources said, a reversal in policy that Kyiv has said would help reshape the conflict.

