Left Menu

IndiaMART InterMESH to strengthen footprint in TN, Pondy

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 15:07 IST
IndiaMART InterMESH to strengthen footprint in TN, Pondy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Online B2B marketplace provider IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd has drawn up plans to strengthen footprint by foraying into three cities in Tamil Nadu, besides setting up an office in neighbouring Puducherry.

The company as part of its expansion plans would recruit local people for the new offices while a customer service team would also be set up in Chennai to serve the customers, the company said on Wednesday.

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd is all set to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu with new offices in Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli, Vellore and in Puducherry to cater to the growing demand on its platform.

''IndiaMART has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu, it ranks 3rd in terms of total web-traffic on the platform.What we have seen is that, owing to the recent construction projects initiated by the government, most of IndiaMART customers in Tamil Nadu are from the construction and real estate sectors,'' company COO Dinesh Gulati said.

''To cater to this growing market, we have already established 13 channel partners and six branch offices across the state including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Erode, Tiruchirappalli and Tirupur and we plan to expand its footprint in the emerging markets,'' he noted.

IndiaMART Intermesh Ltd reported consolidated net profit at Rs 112.8 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 from Rs 70.2 crore registered in corresponding quarter of previous year. Revenue, on a consolidated basis grew to Rs 251.4 crore as against Rs 188.1 crore registered in same period of last year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023