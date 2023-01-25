G20 orchestra, digital museum, book of poems: Culture Min plans for India's Presidency year

With a G20 orchestra and a thematic digital museum, the Culture Ministry has planned to play an ''active role'' during the country's yearlong presidency of the multinational bloc to project the idea of India as a ''cultural superpower'' to the rest of the world.

Interacting with reporters here on Wednesday, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said the first meeting under the culture track will be held at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh in February.

''The other two meets will take place in Bhubaneswar and Hampi, while the discussion is underway to decide the location for the fourth meeting,'' he said.

Mohan said the Culture Ministry will play a very ''active role'' throughout India's yearlong presidency of the G20.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc on December 1, setting the tone for the ministry's calendar this year.

''At these four locations, a thematic exhibition will be held. We have planned a G20 digital museum, a G20 book of poems, and we are planning to put together a G20 orchestra too,'' he said.

Sources said the orchestra will have members from several G20 nations.

More than 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations, culminating with the annual G20 summit on September 9-10.

''We strongly want to project the idea of India as a cultural superpower to the rest of the world,'' the Culture Secretary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)