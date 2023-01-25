Egypt says magnitude 5.87 quake hits Eastern Mediterranean region -statement
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:49 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.87 hit the Eastern Mediterranean region, Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said in a statement on Wednesday.
The earthquake had "no significant impact on Egypt," Gad El Qady, head of the institute, told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Eastern Mediterranean
- National Research Institute
- the institute
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Egypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch
Egypt's inflation surges on amid currency's dramatic slide
Egypt commits to IMF to slow projects, increase fuel prices
Egypt's pound weakens to new low of 29/USD - Refinitiv data
Egypt's pound hits new lows after shift to more flexible forex regime