Russia's oldest human rights group shut down by court

The Moscow Helsinki Group - one of Russia's oldest human rights organisations - was ordered by a Moscow court on Wednesday to shut down after the government said it did not have the correct registration.

Founded in 1976 by Soviet dissident scientists, the group has produced annual reports on Russia's human rights situation and was one of the few remaining independent rights organisations in the country after the closure of Nobel Prize-winner Memorial in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)