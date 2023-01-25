Left Menu

UN predicts world economic growth to slow in 2023, pick up in 2024

The World Economic Situation and Prospects report said this would mark one of the lowest growth rates in recent decades. "Global growth is forecast to moderately pick up to 2.7 per cent in 2024, if, as expected, some macroeconomic headwinds begin to subside next year," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:30 IST
UN predicts world economic growth to slow in 2023, pick up in 2024
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Global economic growth is projected to slow to 1.9% this year from an estimated 3% in 2022, according to a United Nations report released on Wednesday that blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's war in Ukraine, high inflation and the climate crisis. The World Economic Situation and Prospects report said this would mark one of the lowest growth rates in recent decades.

"Global growth is forecast to moderately pick up to 2.7 per cent in 2024, if, as expected, some macroeconomic headwinds begin to subside next year," it said. "The near-term economic outlook remains highly uncertain, however, as myriad economic, financial, geopolitical and environmental risks persist." The International Monetary Fund is due to release its World Economic Outlook update later this month, but IMF head Kristalina Georgieva

said last week that she saw no "dramatic improvement" in its current 2023 global growth forecast of 2.7%, down from around 3.2% last year.

In October, the IMF put a 25% probability of global growth falling below 2% next year - a phenomenon that has occurred only five times since 1970. The U.N. report by the world body's Department of Economic and Social Affairs said that weakened growth in the United States, the European Union and other developed economies had adversely affected the global economy.

It projected that U.S. gross domestic product would only expand 0.4% in 2023, compared to an estimated growth of 1.8% in last year. The EU was forecast to grow by 0.2% in 2023, down from an estimated 3.3% in 2022. The IMF in October forecast U.S. economic growth of 1% in 2023 and growth of 0.5% in the EU.

The report forecast economic growth in China would accelerate to 4.8% this year after the government abandoned its zero-COVID-19 policy and began easing monetary and fiscal policies. This compares to an expected 3% expansion in 2022. "But the reopening of the economy is expected to be bumpy. Growth will likely remain well below the pre-pandemic rate of 6 to 6.5 per cent," the report said.

The IMF is forecasting Chinese growth of 4.4% for 2023, Georgieva said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023