Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Friday

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 10:05 IST
Order of play on the main showcourt on the 12th day of the Australian Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): *Day session: From 12 p.m. local time (0100 GMT)

*Night session: From 7:30 p.m. local time (0830 GMT) ROD LAVER ARENA

Mixed doubles final Sania Mirza (India)/Rohan Bopanna (India) v Luisa Stefani (Brazil) v Rafael Matos (Brazil)

Men's singles semi-finals 18-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Night session 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Tommy Paul (U.S.)

