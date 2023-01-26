Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 12th day of the Australian Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): *Day session: From 12 p.m. local time (0100 GMT)

*Night session: From 7:30 p.m. local time (0830 GMT) ROD LAVER ARENA

Mixed doubles final Sania Mirza (India)/Rohan Bopanna (India) v Luisa Stefani (Brazil) v Rafael Matos (Brazil)

Men's singles semi-finals 18-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Night session 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Tommy Paul (U.S.)

