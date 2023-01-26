Left Menu

European shares gained on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased worries over the corporate earnings season amid signs of a recession. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% at 0835 GMT, with technology and financial services stocks leading gains.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 14:22 IST
European shares gain on earnings optimism
Photo Courtesy: Pexels.com Image Credit: ANI

European shares gained on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased worries over the corporate earnings season amid signs of a recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% at 0835 GMT, with technology and financial services stocks leading gains. STMicroelectronics jumped 8.4% after the chipmaker reported bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales.

Spanish lender Sabadell gained 8.8% following the management's upbeat commentary on 2024 net interest income despite a fall in fourth-quarter net profit. Nokia rose 5.5% after the Finnish telecom equipment maker beat quarterly operating profit expectations and forecast higher 2023 sales.

Expectations that the eurozone economy will make a soft landing in 2023 have grown, thanks to China's reopening and Europe's ability to keep lights on through the winter, helped by warmer weather and ramped-up energy capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

