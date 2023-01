One killed in Kyiv in Russian missile attack - mayor

One person was killed and two were wounded after a Russian missile hit non-residential buildings in the south of Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

"The casualties have been hospitalised by medics," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia launched a wave of missiles at Ukraine during rush hour on Thursday morning, officials said.

