World News Roundup: EU wants to send more migrants away as irregular arrivals grow; Frank talks and frustration: How the U.S. got to yes on Abrams tanks and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Analysis-Italy's Meloni belies radical image in cautious first 100 days

Before Italian nationalist leader Giorgia Meloni won power in September, German news magazine Stern put her on its front cover with the headline: "The most dangerous woman in Europe". Such was the worry that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a barely veiled threat that she had "the tools" to deal with Italy should it veer from a democratic path.

Spain's hunting dogs law exposes rural and urban divisions

A draft law aimed at strengthening animal rights in Spain is exposing divisions within the ruling Socialist Party's electoral base amid warnings it risks outlawing hunting with dogs. The proposed law would overhaul the treatment of domesticated and wild animals in captivity, with plans to ban the sale of pets in shops, convert zoos into wildlife recovery centres and impose prison sentences for abusers.

Frank talks and frustration: How the U.S. got to yes on Abrams tanks

They are expensive and hard to maintain. They run on jet fuel. And they are difficult to operate. The U.S. Pentagon presented its best arguments, publicly and privately, against sending Abrams - its most advanced battle tanks - to Ukraine.

EU wants to send more migrants away as irregular arrivals grow

European Union ministers on Thursday sought ways to curb irregular immigration and send more people away as arrivals rose from pandemic lows, reviving controversial ideas for border fences and asylum centres outside of Europe. EU border agency Frontex reported some 330,000 unauthorised arrivals last year, the highest since 2016, with a sharp increase on the Western Balkans route.

Holocaust survivor finds refuge from Ukraine war in Poland

Iya Rudzitskaya, a 92-year-old Ukrainian Jew, has fled Kyiv twice. First, in 1941, when she was just 10 years old and German bombs started falling on the then Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. The second time came last year, when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. "I did not believe that this could ever happen," said Rudzitskaya, sitting in the small one-bedroom flat she shares with her son Artur in the Polish city of Krakow.

Russia fires volley of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks

Russia sent Ukrainians racing for cover with a rush-hour missile barrage, killing at least one person, the day after Kyiv secured Western pledges of dozens of modern battlefield tanks to try to push back the Russian invasion. Moscow reacted with fury to the German and American announcements, and has in the past responded to apparent Ukrainian successes with massed air strikes that have left millions without light, heat or water.

Analysis-Southern Africa calls the tune as great power suitors queue up

South Africa and its neighbours were at the centre of a tussle for influence this week when top Russian and U.S. officials visited, offering a rare moment of leverage for governments on a continent more used to being buffeted by events than wooed. With a war in Europe pitting invading Russian forces against Ukraine's army supplied with Western arms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen were both on the hunt for broader international support.

More than 160 Afghans die in bitterly cold weather

More than 160 people have died from the cold in Afghanistan this month in the worst winter in more than a decade, authorities said on Thursday, as residents described being unable to afford fuel to heat homes in temperatures well below freezing. "162 people have died due to cold weather since January 10 until now," said Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Minister of Disaster Management. About 84 of the deaths had taken place in the last week.

Israeli troops kill nine in Jenin clash with Palestinian gunmen, medics say

Israeli commandos killed nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and wounded 12 others during clashes with gunmen on Thursday in a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank, witnesses and medics said. The Israeli military said it sent special forces into Jenin to detain members of the Islamic Jihad armed group suspected of having carried out and planning "multiple major terror attacks", shooting several of them after they opened fire.

Holocaust survivors use AI imagery to keep stories alive

Ehudith Bracha Serchook narrowly escaped death when her family fled Nazi-allied forces storming the Crimean city of Odesa in 1941, saved only by a lost sandal which made her miss her place on a passenger ship shortly before it was bombed. A lifetime later, 86-year-old Serchook is retelling her story via an artificial intelligence (AI) service generating images that will leave an enduring record of her trauma for future generations.

