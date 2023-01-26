Left Menu

ABVP conducts march with 100-foot national flag through Lal Chowk to mark Republic Day

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:24 IST
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday conducted a march with a 100-foot-long national flag through the historic Lal Chowk city centre here to mark India's 74th Republic Day. Chanting 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists from various parts of the country marched from Sher-e-Kashmir park to the iconic clock tower in Lal Chowk.

Tight security was in place for the rally, which concluded peacefully.

This is the first time that the ABVP, the students' wing of the RSS, has held an event in Kashmir.

Earlier, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit hoisted the Tricolour at the clock tower as part of Republic Day celebrations.

