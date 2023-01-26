Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on soft landing hopes, Tesla boost
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after data showing a resilient labor market and better-than-expected economic growth last quarter helped ease worries of a deep recession, while Tesla's bullish outlook added to the cheer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.82 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,771.66.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.86 points, or 0.49%, at 4,036.08, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 145.05 points, or 1.28%, to 11,458.41 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Tesla turns up heat on rivals with global price cuts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

