Eleven people killed in Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine on Thursday: official

A total of 11 people were killed during Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine throughout the course of Thursday, a spokesperson for the State Emergency Service said.

Another 11 people were wounded in the attacks, which spanned 11 regions and also damaged 35 buildings, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi told Ukrainian television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)