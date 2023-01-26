Eleven people killed in Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine on Thursday: official
A total of 11 people were killed during Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine throughout the course of Thursday, a spokesperson for the State Emergency Service said.
Another 11 people were wounded in the attacks, which spanned 11 regions and also damaged 35 buildings, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi told Ukrainian television.
