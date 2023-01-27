Left Menu

Speeding vehicle mows down four in J’khand’s Palamu

At least four people were mowed down by a speeding vehicle in Jharkhands Palamu district, police said.The incident took place in Naudiha area, around 190 km from state capital Ranchi on Thursday evening.Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, As per the available report till now, four people were killed.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 27-01-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 09:08 IST
Speeding vehicle mows down four in J’khand’s Palamu
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people were mowed down by a speeding vehicle in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The incident took place in Naudiha area, around 190 km from state capital Ranchi on Thursday evening.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, ''As per the available report till now, four people were killed. The deceased were in a function when the four-wheeler ran over them. There are reports that most of them were children. We are trying to confirm it and waiting for more details.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023