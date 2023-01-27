Left Menu

Science News Roundup: U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027; New museum in Mexico spotlights endangered axolotl salamander

NASA will partner with the U.S. military's research and development agency, DARPA, to develop a nuclear thermal propulsion engine and launch it to space "as soon as 2027," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said during a conference in National Harbor, Maryland. New museum in Mexico spotlights endangered axolotl salamander A new museum and conservation center dedicated to Mexico's critically endangered axolotl salamander is highlighting the amphibian's remarkable story that has captured the attention of scientists and the public alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 10:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027

The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday. NASA will partner with the U.S. military's research and development agency, DARPA, to develop a nuclear thermal propulsion engine and launch it to space "as soon as 2027," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said during a conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

New museum in Mexico spotlights endangered axolotl salamander

A new museum and conservation center dedicated to Mexico's critically endangered axolotl salamander is highlighting the amphibian's remarkable story that has captured the attention of scientists and the public alike. With an impressive ability to heal itself, the axolotl (pronounced ah-sho-LO-tul) salamanders were showcased in the exhibit, which opened on Saturday, at Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

