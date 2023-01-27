Massive avalanche hits Kishtwar's remote area, no loss of life

An avalanche hit remote Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

An avalanche warning has been issued by the administration in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The avalanche rolled into a river near a hamlet in Mechail belt, but there was no damage caused as the village was away from area, they said.

