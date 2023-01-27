Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:12 IST
New permit system for buses soon, HRTC to add 150 buses to its fleet: Himachal Deputy CM Agnihotri
A simpler permit system allowing young people to run private buses will be in place along with introduction of 150 electrical buses in HRTC fleet, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has said.

He made the announcement on Thursday after unfurling the national flag at a Republic Day function in Una.

A roadmap would be prepared for providing facilities to pilgrims in all the temples of the state and the premises of the Shree Mata Chintpurni temple would be upgraded with modern amenities, a statement issued here said.

A parking space and shopping mall is also being constructed in Una with an outlay of Rs 75 crore besides setting up of an electric charging station at the Rampur workshop of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), it said.

Reiterating the commitment of the state government to root out mining and drug mafia and provide irrigation facilities to farmers, Agnihotri said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Rs 75 crore for Beet area Irrigation Scheme-II has been prepared.

Terming Himachal Pradesh 'Virbhoomi', he remembered all those who had made supreme sacrifices for the freedom of the country.

He also mentioned the brave hearts of Himachal who have brought laurels for the state.

Agnihotri congratulated the people of the state on this historic day and said that the spirit of democracy lies in the prosperity of the nation and the happiness of its people and took the salute of march past presented by the police, home guard, NCC cadets, and schoolchildren among others.

A colourful cultural programme was also presented on the occasion and tableaux of various departments showcasing the achievements of the state government were also taken out. Earlier the deputy chief minister offered floral tributes at the Shaheed Samarak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

