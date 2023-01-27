CHEP accredited as a Top Employer in India

CHEP, a global leader in supply chain solutions, has been certified as a Top Employer in India for 2023 by Top Employers Institute, a global certifier recognising excellence in employee conditions.

This year, CHEP, as part of the Brambles Group, was among only 15 organisations to receive the Global Top Employer certification, which is awarded to companies demonstrating outstanding HR policies and practices worldwide.

Human Resources Vice President for CHEP Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, Tὓrkiye and Africa, Victoria Pickles, says, ''We are immensely proud to have achieved global recognition for the first time from Top Employer. We create a working environment that supports our employees and rewards excellence, honesty, mutual respect, and fairness. We thank all our employees for their significant efforts and engagement in building CHEP into the organisation it is today. It is through the collective efforts of our teams working every day towards creating the best possible employee experience for our people that has made this possible. The certification recognises the ongoing efforts we are applying to building a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace that offers employees a purposeful and fulfilling experience. Our people first policies are creating an environment where innovation, diversity and growth are encouraged and we are proud to be on this journey together.'' Megeshni Archary, Vice President for CHEP India, Middle East and North Africa recognises that its people are its most valuable asset. ''At CHEP, we have achieved high employee engagement by aligning our organisation's purpose with those of our people. We understand that employee engagement is key to delivering effectively for our customers and all our stakeholders,'' says Mrs. Archary. ''With our sustainable share-and-reuse business model, our development initiatives, and our diversity-and-inclusion programmes, we believe we are building a company that our employees are proud to be part of. We continuously strive to be the best company to work for across all our offices around the world.'' The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

In 2022, CHEP achieved 33% of women in management roles globally and reached 40% female representation on its Board. Following an increased focus employee health, safety and wellbeing, the company recorded an 18% improvement in its Brambles Injury Frequency Rate (BIFR) performance, reflecting the targeted efforts to reach Zero Harm across global operations with the rollout of its Safety-First roadmap.

Top Employers Institute CEO, David Plink, said, ''Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: an exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. Amongst this community of outstanding organisations, CHEP has proven its commitment to employees on a global scale. This consistency in people practices across the globe characterises an exclusive group of companies that have achieved a global certification through the Top Employers Programme. We are proud to announce and celebrate these companies and their achievement in 2023.'' Globally, CHEP has been recognised as a Top Employer in 25 countries including Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Namibia, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Swaziland, Thailand, Zimbabwe, United Kingdom and United States, while also earning the regional Top Employer seal in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

About CHEP CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest brands trust CHEP to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling'. CHEP primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g., dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,500 people and believes in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion and teamwork. CHEP owns approximately 345 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centres, supporting more than 500,000 customer touch-points for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Sysco and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe.

For more information on CHEP, visit www.chep.com For information on the Brambles Group, visit www.brambles.com About Top Employers Institute Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2 052 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally. Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1733409/CHEP_Logo.jpg

