Left Menu

J-K: Commercial complex of former minister demolished in Shopian

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday demolished a commercial structure in the Shopian district belonging to a former minister.The Shopian district administration said 17 hectares of land have been freed from influential encroachers as part of an anti-encroachment drive. A commercial structure belonging to an ex-minister of social welfare was demolished as part of our anti-encroachment drive to reclaim Kahcharaistate land from unlawful encroachments.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:39 IST
J-K: Commercial complex of former minister demolished in Shopian
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday demolished a commercial structure in the Shopian district belonging to a former minister.

The Shopian district administration said 17 hectares of land have been freed from influential encroachers as part of an anti-encroachment drive. ''A commercial structure belonging to an ex-minister of social welfare was demolished as part of our anti-encroachment drive to reclaim Kahcharai/state land from unlawful encroachments. No one is above the law,'' it tweeted.

''Our latest encroachment drive has successfully freed 343 kanals and 4 marlas of Kahcharai/state land from influential encroachments. The drive to reclaim and protect our public land will continue,'' the administration stated. On Wednesday, the administration demolished the outer wall of the residential house belonging to former minister and National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar near the Srinagar Airport as part of the drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023