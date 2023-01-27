J-K: Commercial complex of former minister demolished in Shopian

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday demolished a commercial structure in the Shopian district belonging to a former minister.

The Shopian district administration said 17 hectares of land have been freed from influential encroachers as part of an anti-encroachment drive. ''A commercial structure belonging to an ex-minister of social welfare was demolished as part of our anti-encroachment drive to reclaim Kahcharai/state land from unlawful encroachments. No one is above the law,'' it tweeted.

''Our latest encroachment drive has successfully freed 343 kanals and 4 marlas of Kahcharai/state land from influential encroachments. The drive to reclaim and protect our public land will continue,'' the administration stated. On Wednesday, the administration demolished the outer wall of the residential house belonging to former minister and National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar near the Srinagar Airport as part of the drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)