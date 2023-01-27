Left Menu

Explosion in Polish parish house kills 2, injures 7

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:51 IST
Explosion in Polish parish house kills 2, injures 7
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Two people were killed on Friday when a suspected gas explosion demolished half of an old Evangelical parish house in the southern Polish city of Katowice, officials said.

The morning blast injured seven other people, according to the regional governor, Jaroslaw Wieczorek.

A spokesperson for a children's hospital in Katowice, Wojciech Gomolka, said two girls aged 5 and 3 arrived with injuries to their limbs and heads and light burns, but were stable and conscious. Officials said two people initially were reported missing but firefighters helped by a sniffer dog found their bodies in the rubble later in the day.

Firefighters say gas that was used for heating and cooking in the three-story brick house that belongs to the parish of the Savior most likely caused the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023