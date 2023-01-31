Left Menu

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes another flight on the Red Planet

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:08 IST
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes another flight on the Red Planet
Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU.

NASA's Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity, has completed another successful flight, Flight 41, on the Red Planet. The tiny rotorcraft took to the Martian skies to provide an aerial view of the area for the agency's Perseverance team.

During the January 27 flight, Ingenuity travelled 600 feet (183 meters) at an altitude of 33 feet (10 meters) for about 109 seconds.

For the unversed, NASA's Ingenuity is the first aircraft to attempt powered, controlled flight on another planet. The mission is aimed at demonstrating the feasibility of powered flight in the Martian atmosphere and gathering data to inform future aerial exploration of the Red Planet.

NASA plans to continue exploring the possibilities of aerial vehicles for future Mars missions. Inspired by Ingenuity's success, the agency will send two more advanced helicopters to pick up samples stashed on the Martian surface by the Perseverance rover and transport them to its Sample Retrieval Lander for return to Earth in future.

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023