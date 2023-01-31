NASA's Mars Helicopter completes another flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity, has completed another successful flight, Flight 41, on the Red Planet. The tiny rotorcraft took to the Martian skies to provide an aerial view of the area for the agency's Perseverance team.

During the January 27 flight, Ingenuity travelled 600 feet (183 meters) at an altitude of 33 feet (10 meters) for about 109 seconds.

Cheers to a successful Flight 41 🎉Ingenuity took to the Martian skies to provide an aerial view of the area for the @NASAPersevere team. The #MarsHelicopter’s out-and-back flight covered 600 feet (183 meters) in 109 seconds. https://t.co/7DMHj9LkNX pic.twitter.com/UuosDQMCup — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) January 31, 2023

For the unversed, NASA's Ingenuity is the first aircraft to attempt powered, controlled flight on another planet. The mission is aimed at demonstrating the feasibility of powered flight in the Martian atmosphere and gathering data to inform future aerial exploration of the Red Planet.

NASA plans to continue exploring the possibilities of aerial vehicles for future Mars missions. Inspired by Ingenuity's success, the agency will send two more advanced helicopters to pick up samples stashed on the Martian surface by the Perseverance rover and transport them to its Sample Retrieval Lander for return to Earth in future.