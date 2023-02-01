Now, Idukki villages to get solar fencing protection from wildlife

Solar fencing is likely to give solace to the residents of some forest-fringe villages of Kerala's high range Idukki district, where normal life is largely affected due to frequent straying of wild animals.

In view of the increasing threat posed by wild animals, especially jumbo herds, the state wildlife department has decided to erect solar fencing for 21 kilometers around inhabited areas here.

A special team of forest personnel will also be deployed in villages like Chinnakkanal and Shanthanpara to drive away strayed jumbos back to forests.

The decisions were taken during an all-party meeting held under the aegis of Forest and Water Resources ministers here on Tuesday.

The meeting was held in the wake of huge protests staged by locals seeking a permanent solution to prevent elephant herds from entering the area and wreaking havoc.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the special team, led by well-known veterinarian Arun Zachariah, would reach here within two days to tackle aggressive elephants, which used to roam around the villages here.

Urgent steps would be taken to erect a 21-kilometer-long solar fencing around the inhabited areas, which face the wildlife attack the most, the minister has said.

To further strengthen the surveillance, high-mast lights and cameras would be installed in the area after including them in the Idukki Development Project of the government.

The meeting also decided to set up additional Rapid Response Teams (RRT) along with the existing ones to deal with the wildlife menace.

Directions have also been given to enhance the compensation given to the victims of wildlife attack by two percent, official sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)