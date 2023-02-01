Left Menu

Govt to launch revamped credit guarantee scheme worth Rs 9,000 cr for MSMEs: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:45 IST
Govt to launch revamped credit guarantee scheme worth Rs 9,000 cr for MSMEs: FM
The Budget Presentation by Union Finance Minister in Parliament (Photo/Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs with an outlay of Rs 9,000 crore will be launched from April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

In her Budget 2023-24 presentation, she also said the Centre will launch the 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative to promote domestic tourism.

Further, the government will set up National Financial Information Registry for facilitating the efficient flow of credit and fostering financial stability.

Sitharaman also informed that financial sector regulators will be asked to carry out a comprehensive review of existing regulations.

An integrated IT portal will be launched for reclaiming unclaimed shares and dividends, she said, adding the government would also set up a single window system for registrations and approvals in IFSC Gift City.

A Central Processing Centre would also be set up for faster response to companies filing forms under the Companies Act, Sitharaman said.

She also said a one-time new small saving scheme Mahila Samman Saving Certificate will be made available for two years up to 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023