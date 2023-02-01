Toyota Kirloskar Motor vehicle sales surge 175 pc to 12,835 units in January

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 13:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday reported a 175 per cent growth in vehicle sales at 12,835 units in January.

The company had sold 7,328 units in the year-ago period, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.

''Even with a month-on-month strong growth of 175 per cent, we anticipate customer demand to gain further momentum in this year,'' Atul Sood, vice president, sales and strategic marketing at TKM, said.

The carmaker had announced opening of bookings for its Hilux and the Innova Crysta models besides announcing the prices of the CNG variants of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The company has commenced dispatches of its Hycross SUV and is making efforts to meet the growing demand for the vehicle in the country, he said and added that its Urban Cruiser Hyryder also continues to witness healthy demand.

In addition to this, the company's flagship models -- Camry, Fortuner, Legender and Vellfire -- also continue to garner good orders, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

