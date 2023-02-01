Left Menu

Kia India vehicle sales grow 48 pc to 28,634 units in January

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 13:34 IST
Kia India vehicle sales grow 48 pc to 28,634 units in January
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Kia India on Wednesday said its sales grew 48 per cent at 28,634 units in January.

The company's sales stood at 19,319 units in the year-ago period.

The growth was driven by Seltos and Sonet models, as their sales stood at 10,470 and 9,261 units, respectively, during the reported month, followed by Carens with 7,900 units and Carnival with 1,003 units sold domestically, Kia India said in a statement.

The company also said it recorded the highest-ever monthly sales of Carens.

''We have witnessed an encouraging start to CY2023 with sales of 28,634 units in January. It reflects a strong demand for our products. We also plan to introduce PBVs (purpose-built vehicles) this year for special services in India,'' said Hardeep Singh Brar - National Head for Sales and Marketing at Kia India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023