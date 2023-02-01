INCOME TAX CHART

Tax payers with annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh will save Rs 33,800 in taxes after Finance Minister increased the rebate under the new income tax regime. However, the old tax regime that comes with exemptions on certain investments and expenditures will remain attractive for tax payers who pay house rent or have a home loan. According to Deloitte India, Partner, Neeru Ahuja inidividuals who get house rent allowance (HRA) from their employer and pay rent for their accomodation are likely to pay lower tax under the old tax regime. In addition to HRA deductions, individuals can also claim deduction on interest on their home loan under old tax regime if the distance between the two accomodation is more than 40 kilometers, she said. As per EY, after all possible deductions--HRA exemption, standard deduction, Professional tax, Section 80C, Section 80CCD(1B) and Section 80D , available under old tax regime, an individual (upto 60 years) will have have to pay tax as per following chart: Gross Income- Rs 7,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 33,800 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Nil As per old tax regime Rs 22,901 Gross Income- Rs 10,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 78,000 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 54,600 As per old tax regime Rs 31,221 Gross Income- Rs 20,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 3,51,000 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 2,96,400 As per old tax regime Rs 22,901 Gross Income- Rs 35,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 8,19,000 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 7,64,000 As per old tax regime Rs 7,26,211 Gross Income- Rs 55,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 15,87,300 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 15,27,240 As per old tax regime Rs 15,69,316 For Senior Citizen between age of 60-80 years: Gross Income- Rs 7,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 33,800 As per proposed Concessional tax regime NIL As per old tax regime Rs 20,301 Gross Income- Rs 10,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 78,000 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 54,600 As per old tax regime Rs 28,621 Gross Income- Rs 20,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 3,51,000 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 2,96,400 As per old tax regime Rs 28,621 Gross Income- Rs 35,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 8,19,000 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 7,64,400 As per old tax regime Rs 7,23,611 Gross Income- Rs 55,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 15,87,300 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 15,27,240 As per old tax regime Rs 15,66,456 For Super Senior Citizen (above 80 years): Gross Income- Rs 7,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 33,800 As per proposed Concessional tax regime NIL As per old tax regime Rs 9,901 Gross Income- Rs 10,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 78,000 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 54,600 As per old tax regime Rs 18,221 Gross Income- Rs 20,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 3,51,000 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 2,96,400 As per old tax regime Rs 2,77,971 Gross Income- Rs 35,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 8,19,000 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 7,64,400 As per old tax regime Rs 7,13,211 Gross Income- Rs 55,00,000 Tax Payable: As per current Concessional tax regime Rs 15,87,300 As per proposed Concessional tax regime Rs 15,27,240 As per old tax regime Rs 15,55,016

