Avalanche warning issued in four Kashmir districts

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday issued a medium danger avalanche warning in four districts in view of the recent snowfall in the Valley. ''Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above the altitude of 2,400 metres over Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora in the next 24 hours,'' an official said here. He said the possibility of avalanches was high due to an approaching western disturbance.

People have been advised not to venture out in the avalanche-prone areas, the official said.

The warning comes on a day when two Polish skiers were killed and 19 other foreign tourists had to be rescued following an avalanche in the Gulmarg area of Baramulla district.

