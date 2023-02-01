Left Menu

Avalanche warning issued in four Kashmir districts

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday issued a medium danger avalanche warning in four districts in view of the recent snowfall in the Valley. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above the altitude of 2,400 metres over Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora in the next 24 hours, an official said here.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 21:55 IST
Avalanche warning issued in four Kashmir districts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday issued a medium danger avalanche warning in four districts in view of the recent snowfall in the Valley. ''Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above the altitude of 2,400 metres over Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora in the next 24 hours,'' an official said here. He said the possibility of avalanches was high due to an approaching western disturbance.

People have been advised not to venture out in the avalanche-prone areas, the official said.

The warning comes on a day when two Polish skiers were killed and 19 other foreign tourists had to be rescued following an avalanche in the Gulmarg area of Baramulla district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023