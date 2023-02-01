Himachal CM stresses on fiscal discipline during pre-budget meeting with MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday stressed that maintaining fiscal discipline was the need of the hour for the state and unnecessary expenses have to be curtailed.

He said stringent measures have to be taken to make the state financially strong, according to a statement here.

Sukhu was presiding over a meeting of the MLAs of Una, Hamirpur, Kullu and Sirmaur districts to discuss development priorities for the upcoming state budget.

The need of the hour was to maintain financial discipline in letter and spirit and the legislators should keep in mind the future challenges before placing their demands, said Chief Minister Sukhu. During the meeting, the MLAs from Una district raised the issue of a sewerage scheme in Mubarakpur in Gagret installation of 50 mini tube wells. The MLAS from Hamirpur district spoke about the 24-hour water supply scheme and setting up a veterinary institute at Taal and the sewerage scheme at Anu. The MLAs from Kullu district stressed the need for adequate parking facilities in Manali, developing the virgin destinations for giving a boost to eco-tourism and construction of a Bagha Sarahan to Badhaan tunnel near Pachleu Jot. Sirmaur MLAs asked for the construction of a ropeway for the famous religious destination, Churdhaar and the approach road of the bridge connecting Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh, besides other demands. The chief minister said that a special policy was being made for running electrical vehicles in a phased manner for developing Himachal as a green state and reducing carbon emissions. Sukhu said that providing quality education is on the priority list of the state government and directed officials to submit a report regarding the condition of school buildings by February 15.

