The National Library said on Tuesday experts later confirmed that the Baroque playwright and one of the most prominent names of the Spanish Golden Age wrote "La francesa Laura" (The Frenchwoman Laura) a few years before his death in 1635. Brazilian 'ghost' aircraft carrier gets a reprieve A decommissioned 32,000-ton 1960's aircraft carrier has been floating off Brazil's shore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there because the rusting ship is an environmental hazard.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A.I. uncovers unknown play by Spanish great in library archive

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology used to transcribe anonymous historic works at Spain's National Library archives has uncovered a hidden gem - a previously unknown play by one of the nation's greatest authors, Felix Lope de Vega. The National Library said on Tuesday experts later confirmed that the Baroque playwright and one of the most prominent names of the Spanish Golden Age wrote "La francesa Laura" (The Frenchwoman Laura) a few years before his death in 1635.

Brazilian 'ghost' aircraft carrier gets a reprieve

A decommissioned 32,000-ton 1960's aircraft carrier has been floating off Brazil's shore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there because the rusting ship is an environmental hazard. The Brazilian Navy's Sao Paulo carrier had been towed by tugs to Europe but did not get past the Gibraltar straits, and was returned across the Atlantic.

