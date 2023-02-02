(Update: Spacewalk underway) Astronauts prep for Thursday spacewalk for power system upgrades on space station

Two astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are gearing up for a spacewalk on Thursday, February 2nd, to install hardware for future power system upgrades. The spacewalk will start at 8:15 a.m. EST and last approximately six and a half hours.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata will exit the Quest airlock into the vacuum of space to conduct a spacewalk to finish installing a mounting platform on the 1A power channel. This is part of a planned solar array enhancement on the starboard truss of the space station.

On Wednesday, the spacewalking duo prepared their spacesuits and related equipment inside the Quest airlock. Later, NASA Flight Engineer Frank Rubio joined them and organized spacewalking tools and hardware. Finally, they conducted a review of the final procedures and also held a conference with ground specialists.

Thursday's spacewalk will be the second for both Mann and Wakata.

Join us for a spacewalk this Thursday!NASA's @AstroDuke and @JAXA_en's @Astro_Wakata are heading outside on Feb. 2 to continue preparing a new set of roll-out solar arrays for the @Space_Station. Watch live on our social channels and NASA TV: https://t.co/JiItRzPgob pic.twitter.com/6fvPXKJyaX — NASA (@NASA) January 31, 2023

NASA will provide live coverage of the spacewalk beginning at 6:45 a.m., on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Update 1

Mann and Wakata began the spacewalk to upgrade the power system at 7:45 a.m. EST, approximately 30 minutes ahead of schedule.